Initial death toll of Zionist attack on Hodeidah stands at four civilians killed

At least four Yemeni citizens were killed and 40 others wounded on Sunday in the initial toll of the Israeli aggression on the province of Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, the ministry of health said.

In a statement , the ministry ondemned the Israeli aggression and its targeting of civilian facilities in Hodeidah, deeming the repeated attacks by Israeli warplanes on civilians and civilian structures as complete war crimes that add to its criminal record filled with the brutal massacres it commits in occupied Palestine and Lebanon.