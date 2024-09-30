MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: Zionist aggression against civilians of Hodeidah does not change the will of Yemen’s people

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdusalam, said that “the US-supported Zionist aggression against civilian facilities in Hodeidah is condemned, denounced, and rejected and cannot affect the will of the Yemeni people.”

Abdulsalam added in his account on the “X” platform that this Israeli aggression against Yemen consolidates the principled Yemeni role towards Palestine and Gaza, and “what the Yemeni people emphasize in their weekly million-man demonstrations is that they will not abandon Gaza and Lebanon.”

Security sources in Hodeidah city said that raids by the Israeli enemy targeted this evening the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa and the Al-Hali and Ras Kuthib electrical plants.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media reported that dozens of Israeli warplanes carried out raids today on Hodeidah province, western Yemen.