PIJ condemns Zionist aggression on port of Hodeidah

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) resistance movement has condemned Israeli airstrikes on the strategic western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, which killed at least four people killed and injured dozens of others, as a “war crime”.

In a statement, the Gaza-based group referred to the attack against civilian and service facilities in the coastal city as a “complete war crime.”

“This war crime of Zionists adds to the list of atrocities committed by the enemy in shedding the blood of Muslim and Arab peoples,” the statement read.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also appreciated the resilience and courage of Yemeni nation in supporting Palestinians and their resistance front.