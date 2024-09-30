Hamas condemns Zionist aggression on Hodeidah

The Hamas Movement has condemned the Israeli occupation’s aerial attacks on Yemen and Syria on Sunday as a “dangerous escalation” and “part of its US-backed aggression and crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and the Arab region.”

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas expressed its full solidarity with the Yemeni people and the Ansarullah Movement against the Zio-American aggression, and highly appreciated their renewed vow to continue defending Palestine and its people.

The Movement affirmed that the Israeli occupation and its war criminals would not succeed in demoralizing the Palestinian people, the region’s peoples and their resistance.

It added that the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and the region would continue to strike Israel’s strongholds and make it pay dearly for its crimes.