Armed forces target the depth of the Zionist enemy with three Quds 5 cruise missiles

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting military sites deep inside the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine with three Quds 5 cruise missiles.

The missiles were able to successfully reach their targets amid the enemy’s secrecy about the results of the operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces bless the Honest Promise2 Iranian operation against the Israeli enemy and confirm their readiness to participate in any joint military operations against the Israeli enemy in triumph for the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and in response to any Israeli aggression targeting the supportive fronts.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that the continued American and British support for the Israeli enemy puts the the American and the British interests in the region around fire zone and that they will not hesitate, with the help of Allah Almighty, to expand their military operations against the Israeli enemy and those standing behind, until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted, and until the aggression on Lebanon stops as well.

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces