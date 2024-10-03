Popular demonstrations in the capital Sana’a, blessing the Iranian operation against the Israeli enemy

Yesterday’s evening, the capital city of Sana’a witnessed widespread popular demonstrations across various streets. The crowds gathered to celebrate and support the significant Iranian military operation that targeted and demolished key military and security sites of the Israeli adversary within the occupied Palestinian territories.

The participants in the demonstrations in several districts blessed the strong Iranian response to the criminal Zionist enemy, with dozens of ballistic missiles targeting military bases and sites and vital to the enemy, in response to the assassination of martyrs leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan and all Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

It stressed full support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is considered strong and real support for the Palestinian cause after many Arab and Islamic countries abandoned it, betrayed the nation and normalized, and fell into the arms of the eternal enemy Israel and America.

The crowds praised the continuation of the military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces against the Zionist enemy entity and the targeting of ships associated with it that protect it at seas, in support of Gaza and the Palestinian people and support their valiant resistance until the enemy and its supporters are defeated.

It reiterated the firmness of the position of the Yemeni people in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, support for the axis of resistance and the mujahideen in Gaza and Lebanon, and full readiness to fight the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad until the defeat of the Zionist enemy entity and the liberation of Al-Aqsa from the defilement of the usurping Zionists.

It strongly condemned the continued crimes and massacres of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples with the support and participation of the United States and some of its allies in the West, in light of international complicity and humiliating and humiliating Arab and Islamic inaction in the face of the continued Zionist criminality and brutality against innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon.