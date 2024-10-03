Mr.Mohammed Abdusalam Blesses Iranian Operation That Hit Military Targets of the Enemy Inside Occupied Palestine

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdusalam , blessed the Iranian operation that struck military targets of the Zionist enemy inside occupied Palestine.

The head of the national delegation stressed, in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform, that deterring and confronting the Zionist enemy entity is the only way to stop it and prevent it from continuing its crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people and the region.

The head of the national delegation praised the Islamic Republic for its support for Palestine and its confrontation of American hegemony in the region.