Mr.Khamenei: Blows of resistance front to body of Zionist entity will be more severe & painful

In a post on Tuesday evening, Mr. Khamenei wrote: With God’s help, the blows of the resistance front to the body of the crumbling Zionist entity will be more severe and painful.

In a statement, the IRGC announced targeting the depth of the occupied territories in response to the martyrdom of martyr Ismail Haniyeh, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and martyr Abbas Nilfroshan.

The IRGC added in its statement: If the Zionist entity responds to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks.