The military spokesman for the Qassam Brigade  praises Iranian response, sees it as call to all free people to contribute to liberation of Palestine

The military spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Abu Obeida, said that Tuesday is an exceptional day in the history of the conflict in which the fire of the nation’s resisters intersected in the sky of Palestine, and (Tel Aviv) was hit by the mujahideen from Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine and Iran.

Abu Obeida said in a tweet on his Telegram account: “This is a call to all the free people of the nation to make them a share in the liberation of Palestine.”

He added: “We congratulate the Iranian response, which affected the entire geography of occupied Palestine and dealt a strong blow to the criminal occupation, which thought that its in the region and its aggression against its peoples could go unpunished.”

On Tuesday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced the start of striking important military targets with dozens of missiles in the occupied territories.

“The operation we carried out was based on a decision by the Supreme National Security Council and the support of the army,” the IRGC said.

He continued: “In response to the assassination of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and the martyr Major General Abbas Nilvorushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories.”

“If the Zionist regime responds to the operation, it will face violent attacks.”