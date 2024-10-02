Yemeni forces target three Israel-linked ships

In a series of recent statements, the Yemeni Armed Forces have confirmed the launch of multiple military operations across strategic waterways, including the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea.

The operations are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements and in response to the U.S. and British aggression against Yemen which recently had targeted Hodeidah, killing and injuring dozens of citizens, according to the statement.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, revealed that the first operation targeted the British oil tanker CORDELIA MOON in the Red Sea, with the ship reportedly struck by a combination of eight ballistic and cruise missiles, a drone, and a guided boat. The attack resulted in significant damage to the vessel.

The second operation focused on the vessel MARATHOPOLIS in the Indian Ocean, which was hit by a cruise missile. A follow-up operation targeted the same vessel again as it sailed through the Arabian Sea, northeast of Yemen’s Socotra Archipelago. This third strike involved a drone, which reportedly caused a direct hit.

The Yemeni Armed Forces framed these military actions as part of a broader effort to support the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in their struggles. “Our operations are a response to the American and British aggression against our country and are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements,” the spokesperson said.

They also announced their intent to maintain a naval blockade on Israel, stating that their operations would continue until the aggression on Gaza is halted, the siege is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon cease.

The escalation marks a significant shift in Yemen’s regional strategy, adding a new dimension to the ongoing conflict in the region.