Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a MR.Mohammed al-Houthi: We don’t care about Zionist threats

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, commented on Monday on the threats issued by the leaders of the Zionist entity, including the Prime Minister of the entity, “Benjamin Netanyahu,” towards Yemen.

“We tell the enemy that your bet is failing and losing, and we do not pay any attention to all your threats,” Al-Houthi said in a speech during the concluding of the Great Messenger Conference in Sana’a, addressing Netanyahu.

He added that the threats Netanyahu is trying to convey to the sons of jihad and resistance are “hollow threats,” as the ultimate goal he (Netanyah) aims to is regarded “a life for them.”