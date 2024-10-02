The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says 90% of missiles successfully hit Israeli targets

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that 90% of its missiles successfully hit Israeli targets inside occupied Palestine.

The IRGC issued the second statement after the missile attack on occupied Palestine.

The IRGC said that they targeted strategic centers inside the occupied territories with homegrown missiles.

The statement added that in this operation, some air and radar bases, and the centers of conspiracy and planning of assassination against the leaders of the Resistance were hit.

It added that although the area was protected by the most advanced and large-scale defense systems, 90% of the missiles hit the targets successfully.

“This operation was carried out within the framework of the right of legitimate defense and according to international laws,” the IRGC said, adding that any stupidity of the enemy will be answered in a destructive manner.

Much-anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel has begun as ballistic missiles were fired at the occupied Palestinian lands (Israeli regime) on Tuesday evening.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Tuesday evening that it had started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.