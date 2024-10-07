The leader of the revolution: We support Palestinian resistance, supporting fronts moving towards more escalation

The leader of the revolution, Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, affirmed that the Israeli enemy has launched over a quarter of a million airstrikes and artillery shells on the Gaza Strip over the past year, pointing out that there are approximately 150,000 martyrs, missing persons, and injured individuals in Gaza.

In a speech today marking the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, the leader stated that the Israeli enemy has detonated 100,000 tons of US-supplied explosives in Gaza.

Nearing the one-year anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, discussed the regional developments since then.

Sayyed al-Houthi’s address focused on the multitude of Israeli crimes against Palestinians and Muslims, as well as the key role that the support fronts played in this battle.

He emphasized that the operation launched by the Palestinian Resistance was “necessary” and came in response to “Israeli aggression, barbarism, criminality, and the oppression of the Palestinian people.”

Underlining the “legitimate right of the Palestinian people to confront” the occupying Israeli regime, the Yemeni leader said that the events of October 7 were heroic Palestinian acts.

He further remarked that Palestine was intended to be fragmented, with its cause buried, while the Israeli regime pursued its objectives without consequence. However, he underscored that “the resistance factions have reached a point of inevitable confrontation,” noting that Operation al-Aqsa Flood has achieved significant successes, which only traitors and Zionists would deny.

The leader of Ansar Allah confirmed that “the Israeli enemy, following [Operation] al-Aqsa Flood, nearly sank completely and would have collapsed entirely were it not for the Western and Arab rescue attempts.” He stated that “after the Al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian cause returned to the forefront, and the plans of the Israeli enemy and its supporters failed and became entirely clear.”

“The remains of 7,820 martyrs in Gaza have neither been buried nor reached hospitals, with their identities still unrecorded—these are only estimates,” he said, underscoring the magnitude of the Israeli genocidal war against Palestine.

He noted the “obliteration of many bodies due to the Israeli enemy’s use of US-made weapons and internationally prohibited bombs designed for mass extermination and total destruction.”

“The massacres at Baptist Hospital, Jabalia Camp, and Fakhoura School are among the most horrific atrocities that will forever stain the conscience of history,” he underlined, revealing the extent of Israeli crimes, that also targeted internationally-protected infrastructure and institutions.

US: A partner and financier of Israeli crimes

Continuing his address, Sayyed al-Houthi noted the significant US involvement in supporting Israeli aggression, stating that “the Americans have transported tens of thousands of tons of [weapons] for the Israeli enemy using hundreds of giant cargo planes and more than 100 ships.”

“For more than half a century, the US has continuously supplied large quantities of weapons to the Israeli occupation,” he pointed out, highlighting the US’s essential role in aiding the Israeli regime.

He strongly condemned the US’s role, stressing that “America is a partner and financier of all Israeli crimes; it is responsible for the killings, the production of weapons, and [facilitating] Palestinian tragedies.”

While stressing that many Israelis had justified their actions under the guise of a “sacred war,” the Yemeni leader underscored the resilience of the Palestinian people, stating that “in response to the Zionist crimes, tyranny, and acts of genocide, the steadfastness of the fighters and the people of Gaza has been extraordinary.”

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that “despite the scale of Israeli aggression, the inevitability of the enemy’s downfall is a certainty, grounded in religious and historical principles that must eventually be fulfilled.”

He emphasized that “the Israeli enemy cannot escape its existential crisis, no matter how many atrocities it commits,” adding that “the inevitability of its downfall is a reality recognized by both the criminal entity’s leaders and its Western backers, especially the United States.”

Historic resilience in Palestine

The leader of Ansar Allah praised the resilience of the fighters and the Palestinian people in Gaza, describing their steadfastness as “great and historic, unmatched in the history of the Palestinian people or the Arabs in their struggle against the Israeli enemy.”

He emphasized that the ongoing battle “has proven that resources, weapons, and equipment are not the decisive factors in battles.”

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the operations of Palestinian Resistance factions, noting that despite being confined to “a very small area that has been completely besieged for nearly 20 years,” they “carry on with the battle against the US and Western-backed Israeli enemy with remarkable determination.”

“The Israeli enemy, backed by America, Britain, and Western supporters, has deployed all its resources to attack Gaza.” He pointed out that “the occupation military launched its assault with 350,000 regular and reserve soldiers,” underscoring the Palestinians’ ability to hold their ground.

Support fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran

On the other hand, he highlighted the escalating efforts of the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran in their confrontation with the Israeli enemy, emphasizing that these fronts are heading toward even greater escalation.

Focusing on the Lebanese support front, which has been active since October 8, 2023, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that “the Israeli enemy was shocked by Hezbollah fighters, displaying more steadfastness, resilience, and bravery than previously known.” He pointed out that “Hezbollah fighters engaged the enemy at close range, inflicting direct losses,” especially in recent battles where Resistance fighters are repelling an Israeli ground invasion.

Sayyed al-Houthi also addressed the notion that “if the enemy believes that killing Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will weaken morale, they are delusional and mistaken.”

He stressed that most Lebanese factions understand that Israeli aggression poses a “threat to all of Lebanon” and that “the Israeli enemy is an enemy of all Lebanese,” emphasizing that “Israel has failed to learn from past lessons, neither in Palestine nor in Lebanon.”

He continued by noting that “the support fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen are key features of this round of battles with the Israeli enemy over the past year,” adding that “such a unified support effort has been unprecedented in the last 75 years.”

Sayyed al-Houthi went on to say that “the support fronts are moving toward greater escalation against the Israeli enemy,” and are “focused on enhancing their capabilities in resisting the enemy and supporting the Palestinian people and fighters.”

Regarding Yemen’s support front, particularly naval operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, he stated that “one of the important outcomes of Yemeni operations is preventing the Israeli enemy from navigating the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and the Arabian Sea.”

He also confirmed that the Iraqi support front “is continuously escalating,” pointing out that “the Israeli enemy has recently acknowledged casualties among its soldiers due to those strikes,” where 2 soldiers in the Golani Brigade and 24 others were injured in a drone attack.

As for Iran, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the recent blow Iran delivered to the Israeli entity, stating that under the pretext of “confronting Iran,” the enemy seeks to “ensure the Israeli entity remains the dominant military power in the region and to reshape borders.”

He concluded by remarking that one of the significant developments of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is “the direct confrontation today between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli enemy.”