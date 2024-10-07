Al-Aqsa Support Committee calls for mass rallies to commemorate first anniversary of “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle

The Supreme Committee of the National Campaign to Support Al-Aqsa called on the Yemeni people to take part on Monday in the rallies set to hold in the capital Sanaa’a and other Yemeni cities, to mark the anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle , which falls on October 7 on Monday.

The committee set the Al-Sabeen square in the capital Sana’a as a place of the in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, as well as the resistance in the two countries.