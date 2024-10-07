Hezbollah launches series of operations to defend Lebanese sovereignty

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah carried out a number of operations to counter the “Israeli” enemy’s attempts to advance on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as a number of operations against “Israeli” enemy sites, bases, deployments and settlements in northern occupied Palestine

In separate statements on Saturday, the resistance affirmed that these operations are in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people. The statements are as the following:

1. At 11:00 pm on Friday 4-10-2024, when a hostile “Israeli” infantry force attempted to advance towards the vicinity of the municipality in the town of Odaisseh, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged in clashes with the advancing force, which led to a massive explosion within the advancing unit, forcing it to retreat, killing and wounding them, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

2. At 01:50 am, “Israeli” enemy soldiers once again attempted to advance towards the vicinity of the municipality in the town of Al-Odaisseh so the fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted the attempt to advance, and the clashes are continuing, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

3. At 02:15, targeting the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Kfar Yuval” with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

4. At 02:15, targeting the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Kfar Giladi” with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

5. At 02:20, targeting the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallet Abeer in “Yir’on” with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

6. At 07:00, a Merkava tank was targeted while it was advancing to Al-Bat Heights, at the end of the Maroun forest, with a guided missile and hit it directly, killing and wounding its crew, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

7. At 10:30, the “Ramat David” base was targeted with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

8. Targeting the settlement of “Sasa” with two Falaq 2 missiles, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

9. At 14:10, targeting the settlement of “Karmiel” with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

10. At 14:20, targeting the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

11. Targeting the enemy’s barracks and gatherings in the “Dan” settlement with a large rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

12. At 16:00, targeting the “Ma’ale Golani” barracks with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

13. At 16:50, targeting the ELTA military industries company near Sakhnin with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

14. At 19:00, targeting the gatherings of enemy soldiers in the settlement of “Katzrin” with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

15. At 20:30, targeting a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the Jal Al-Deir site with a rocket barrage, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

16. At 23:20, targeting a movement of enemy soldiers in the “Bayad Blida” site with artillery shells and hit it directly, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

17. At 23:30, targeting a movement of enemy soldiers in the “Manara” settlement with a barrage of rockets and achieved certain casualties, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.

18. An aerial attack was launched with a squadron of attack drones targeting the Samson Base (a command preparation center and regional preparation unit). The attack precisely struck the positions and locations of the officers and soldiers, in response to the barbaric “Israeli” violation of cities, villages and civilians.