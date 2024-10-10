Armed forces target US ships in The Red Sea and another in The Indian Ocean

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, and in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country.

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations

The first operation targeted the American oil tanker (OLYMPIC SPIRIT).

The ship was targeted in the Red Sea with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones, and it was directly and severely hit.

The operation was carried out jointly by the missile, UAV, and the naval forces.

The second operation was carried out by the missile force with a winged missile that targeted the ship (ST.JOHN) in the Indian Ocean and the hit was direct.

The ship was targeted owing to violation of ban decision of access to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and they will not stop their operations in the declared naval operations zone until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops.

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces