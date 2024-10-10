Hezbollah strikes enemy positions in Mays al-Jabal, nearby settlements

Lebanese Hezbollah on Wednesday targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Krom al-Marah, Mays al-Jabal, using artillery shells. The group also launched rockets at the settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Kafr al-Aadi, and Moskvaam.

In its statement, Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted enemy soldiers stationed in the orchards of the “Lighthouse” area. This operation is described as part of their commitment to support the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and to defend Lebanon and its population amid ongoing conflicts.