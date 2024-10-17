Saudi artillery shelling renewed on the border areas in Saada Governorate

Border areas in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen, witnessed a new escalation by Saudi forces in continuation of the violation of the existing truce between Sana’a and Riyadh.

Local sources reported that the forces loyal to Saudi Arabia launched intensive artillery shelling on border areas in Razih District in Saada Governorate.

This escalation comes after the killing of a Yemeni girl last week as a result of Saudi shelling in the same governorate, which threatens the fragile path of the truce between Sana’a and Riyadh.