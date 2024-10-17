37 International Organizations make urgent appeal to the world regarding the Israeli siege on hundreds of thousands of civilians in northern Gaza

Thirty-seven international relief organizations and agencies condemned, on Wednesday, the Israeli occupation’s commission of crimes of genocide against civilians in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, the international agencies and organizations called on world leaders to immediately end the atrocities committed by “Israel.” “The world cannot continue to stand idly by while the Israeli government commits atrocities,” They explained.

The organizations stated that the northern Gaza Strip, which is inhabited by hundreds of thousands of displaced and destitute Palestinian families, is being wiped out by “Israel.” Regarding the inhumane Israeli siege on the displaced people in northern Gaza, they stated that since October 1, “Israel” has not allowed “any food to enter northern Gaza, and civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and tents.”

International organizations, including Oxfam, indicated that: “Civilians should not be forced to flee to receive aid, and those who choose to remain in their homes must be protected under international law.”