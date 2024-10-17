Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah destroys occupation’s settlements and entity’s army admits new losses

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah, continued on Wednesday, shelling the sites and settlements of the Zionist entity.

The Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of “Karmiel” with a large missile salvo. This was followed by an announcement in two separate operations targeting gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers, the first on Tel al-Qab in Markaba, and the second in “Masqaf Am”, and the resistance used artillery shells in both operations.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon also targeted a “Merkava” tank in the vicinity of the town of Ramya with a guided missile, confirming that the tank crew was killed and wounded.

In turn, Israeli media confirmed that 4 injuries were recorded as a result of missiles falling in “Karmiel” and its surroundings, while the “Israeli” occupation army monitored about 30 missiles launched from Lebanon towards “Karmiel”.

A house was also directly hit in Majd al-Krum in the Upper Galilee, while sirens sounded in “Masqaf Am” and “Kfar Giladi” in the Galilee Finger, and several settlements.

This morning, the resistance announced the implementation of 4 operations, in which it announced targeting the occupied city of Safed with a large missile salvo, and also targeting the “Yiftach” settlement with a missile salvo.

It also targeted the Israeli occupation artillery position in “Dalton” and “Dishon”, through missile salvos. In the same context, the Israeli occupation army acknowledged the injury of 13 soldiers on the Lebanese front in the past 24 hours.