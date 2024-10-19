Yemeni armed forces target ship in Arabian Sea with drones

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Friday evening the implementation of an operation targeting the ship “MEGALOPOLIS” in the Arabian Sea using drones.

The armed forces’ spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, explained in a statement that the operation carried out by the air force successfully achieved its goals, and that the ship was targeted because the company that owns it violated the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni forces saluted the mujahideen in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that “the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar will increase the determination of the resistance and all free people to continue on the path of liberation and victory.”

The Yemeni armed forces confirm their continuation in imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and targeting all ships linked to it, as well as targeting the Israeli enemy with missiles and drones.

The statement stressed that “the operations will continue until the aggression is stopped, the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon is stopped.”