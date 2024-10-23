Six massacres in Gaza and a new toll of the aggression on Lebanon

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the occupation committed 6 massacres in the Strip, resulting in 74 martyrs and 130 wounded people arriving at hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The ministry indicated that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,792 martyrs and 100,412 wounded since October 7.

In a related context, Lebanese media reported that the number of martyrs of the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation yesterday, Tuesday, in Tefahta has risen to 19 civilians from one family, including women and children.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the martyrs of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon are 2,546, while the number of wounded has reached 11,862.