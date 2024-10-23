Al-Aqsa Support Committee praises the armed forces’ operation and calls for a million-man march on Friday

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, chaired the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Supporting Al-Aqsa today in Sana’a.

The committee began its meeting by reciting Al-Fatihah for the soul of the martyred leader and Mujahid Yahya Sinwar, head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, who was martyred last Thursday while in the front lines resisting the Zionist enemy and confronting its gangs.

It praised the long jihadist career of the martyr and leader Yahya Sinwar, during which he presented the finest images of resistance and heroism in confronting the usurping enemies and sacrificing for his homeland, not only for the nation but for the entire world.

It indicated that the martyred Sinwar has today become an icon of the nation and the world and a title for the steadfast, fighting, Mujahid leader who devoted his entire life in defense of the cause of his homeland and the liberation and independence of Palestine.

The committee pointed out that the life of the martyr Sinwar will remain an inspiration for the sons of the Palestinian people and the free people of the nation to follow this glorious path in resistance and seizing rights , praying to God Almighty to place him in the status of the righteous martyrs and reward him for his homeland, people and nation with the best reward and write him in the highest ranks in heaven.

The committee reviewed a report on the course of the ongoing work in the field of economic boycott, officially and popularly, and the great results achieved in this path supporting the Palestinian cause and supporting the oppressed brothers in Gaza and supporting the brothers in Lebanon as well.

The committee considered these good results an important expression of the solidarity of Yemen, its leadership, government and people, and evidence of the Yemeni people’s awareness of the importance of the boycott weapon and its role in harming the Zionist, American enemy and the sources of Israeli funding to continue the extermination of the sons of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The committee noted the qualitative military operation carried out by the Yemeni armed forces yesterday, Wednesday, targeting a military base belonging to the Israeli occupation east of the occupied “Jaffa” area with a hypersonic ballistic missile “Palestine 2”.

It praised the success of the operation, which comes within the fifth stage of the escalation and the missile reaching its target, bypassing the American and Israeli interception systems.

The committee blessed the continuous offensive operations of the Islamic Resistance in Palestine and Lebanon that target the enemy’s depth and the severe damage and human and material losses they cause to the enemy amid its extreme secrecy and its deliberate, as usual, reduction of the extent of its losses.

It stressed the importance of continuing the military escalation and continuing the offensive military operations against the enemy as the correct way to stop its barbaric criminal aggression against the brothers in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and brotherly Lebanon.

The committee condemned in the strongest terms the continuation of the Zionist aggression against the besieged residents of northern Gaza and the war of extermination to which the northern Gaza Strip and its heroic residents are being subjected, refusing to leave their land despite the severe suffering they are experiencing as a result of the lack of food supplies.

It denounced the ongoing daily massacres against civilians in various areas of the besieged Gaza Strip and the resulting martyrdom of dozens of people every day, most of whom are children and women.

The committee renewed its call to the sons of the Arab and Islamic nation to leave the square of silence and betrayal in the face of the aggression and comprehensive war of extermination that the sons of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples are being subjected to, especially the sons of Gaza, and to carry out their religious, moral and humanitarian duty in supporting and backing them.

It stressed that the Arab and Islamic regimes that believe that they are safe from the Zionist danger are like those who bury their heads in the sand, imagining that this will prevent danger from them ,pointing out that the expansionist ambitions of the Israeli and American enemy in the region and its wealth are limitless.

The committee approved the organizational program for the major weekly march that will be held next Friday afternoon in Al-Sabeen Square and similar activities that will be held simultaneously in the free governorates and directorates in support and solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

It called on the dear Yemeni people to take to the streets in a million-strong march next Friday, making it a day of anger against the Zionist and American occupier.

The committee reviewed the minutes of its previous meeting and approved them.