Yemeni forces target military base of Israeli occupation with hypersonic ballistic missile

The Yemeni armed forces have launched a new military operation targeting a Zionist military base in the occupied city of Yaffa, “Tel Aviv”.

“The missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specialized military operation targeting an “Israeli” occupation military base east of the occupied Yaffa region with a hypersonic ballistic missile Palestine 2,” the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced on Tuesday.

The operation came in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and their Resistance movements, Sare’e explained.

Sare’e emphasized that the missile bypassed all Israeli and American air defense systems in the region before striking its target.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirms that it will continue to execute its military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression and siege on Gaza are ended and the aggression on Lebanon is stopped,” Sare’e underlined.