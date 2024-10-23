Hezbollah officially announces martyrdom of Hashem Safi al-Din

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Wednesday evening the martyrdom of the chairman of its executive council, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din.

Hezbollah said in its obituary statement that “Safi al-Din gave most of his life in the service of Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance, and its community.

Over many years, Safi al-Din managed the Hezbollah’s executive council, its various institutions, and its units working in various fields and everything related to the work of the resistance.