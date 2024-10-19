Hezbollah sends condolences for martyr Yahya Sinwar

The leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon mourned on Friday the head of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” and the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, Yahya Sinwar.

In its statement, Hezbollah extended deep condolences to Hamas, Arab and Islamic nations, and all Mujahidin and free people on the martyrdom of the leader of the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” Yahya Sinwar.

The statement said that “the martyred leader Sinwar carried the trust and torch of leadership from the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh in order to complete the path of resistance, giving and making sacrifices with the heroic mujahideen and brave resistance fighters.”

It noted that the martyred leader Sinwar stood in the face of the American project and the Zionist occupation and sacrificed his blood for this purpose.

Hezbollah concluded by saying, “We, in the leadership of Hezbollah, while facing with our Lebanese people the repercussions of the criminal Zionist aggression, affirm our support for our Palestinian people, and we have full confidence in the divine promise and victory.”