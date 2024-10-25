A child was Martyred and 7 citizens were injured in Saudi enemy shelling of Saada

A child was martyred today, Thursday, and 7 citizens were injured in a Saudi enemy shelling of Sa’ada Governorate.

A security source explained to “Al-Thawra Net” that a child was martyred in a Saudi army artillery shelling that targeted the girl and her mother while they were traveling opposite the Al-Qahr area in the Baqim border directorate.

While 7 citizens were injured in a Saudi enemy artillery shelling while they were traveling opposite Munabbih border directorate.