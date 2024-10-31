Hezbollah’s New Leader Sheikh Qassem Vows Readiness for Prolonged Conflict.

Newly appointed Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel’s anticipated “absolute victory” will result in its “absolute defeat.” In his first televised address, Sheikh Qassem asserted Hezbollah’s readiness for a long-term conflict and affirmed that resistance in both Gaza and Lebanon is unwavering. He emphasized that the Lebanese resistance operates independently, with Iran’s support, but does not represent other regional interests. Calling this conflict a “global war,” he commended Hezbollah’s resilience despite significant losses and named it the “Battle of Mighty Warriors.” Sheikh Qassem concluded with a promise of victory for Hezbollah and an ultimate defeat for Israel.

Source: Al-Manar English Website