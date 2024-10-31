The ongoing violence in Gaza underscores the international system’s failure to prevent severe humanitarian violations, revealing a sharp contrast in Western nations’ stances on democracy and human rights. Despite the legal obligations under international law, the United States and other Western allies continue to support Israel’s actions, including blockades and attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza, which contravene multiple articles of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Experts suggest that this crisis may mark a shift from a unipolar world order dominated by the U.S. and its allies to a multipolar system, as global trust in the current international system wanes. As the world witnesses growing tension, there is increasing disillusionment with the current leadership structure, particularly given perceived failures in upholding international humanitarian law.