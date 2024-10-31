UN and Global Leaders Condemn Israeli Ban on UNRWA Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Israeli Knesset’s recent decision to prohibit the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in occupied territories has triggered widespread criticism and warnings of severe humanitarian consequences. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini denounced the move, which would halt critical services for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees, describing it as a dangerous precedent that contravenes international law. The ban would disrupt essential education, healthcare, and food distribution for displaced Palestinian communities, especially in Gaza, exacerbating their already precarious conditions. The United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the legislation, urging Israel to reverse the decision due to its catastrophic implications for Palestinian welfare.