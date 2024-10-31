Government of the Republic of Yemen Congratulates Hezbollah on Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Election as Secretary-General

The Government of the Republic of Yemen in Sana’a has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and members of Hezbollah in Beirut following the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the Secretary-General of the esteemed party.

In an official statement, the Yemeni government expressed its appreciation for Hezbollah’s pivotal role in defending just Arab and Islamic causes and confronting the Israeli occupation, which has committed aggression and brutal massacres against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The statement highlighted that Sheikh Qassem’s election strengthens Hezbollah’s journey and provides new momentum to tackle the challenges facing Lebanon, Palestine, and the broader region.

The Yemeni government expressed full confidence that the new leadership will continue the jihadist path of the revered Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, demonstrating determination, patience, and steadfastness while relying on God Almighty. They reaffirmed Hezbollah’s essential role as a leading force in the struggle against the Israeli enemy and in serving the causes of the Arab and Islamic nation.

Additionally, the Yemeni government commended the courage, loyalty, and dedication of Hezbollah’s cadres and members, who consistently uphold the party’s noble principles and remain committed to the just Palestinian cause—an enduring beacon of hope for the entire region.

The statement concluded with a firm commitment to stand by Hezbollah in facing any challenges, expressing wishes for security and stability in Lebanon and success for Hezbollah in its mission to defend Lebanon and Palestine.