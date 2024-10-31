Iraqi Resistance Targets Vital Site in Northern Palestine

At dawn on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone attack on a “vital target” of the Zionist enemy in northern occupied Palestine.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance emphasized that this operation is part of their ongoing efforts to resist occupation and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people in response to recent massacres. They confirmed their commitment to destroying enemy strongholds with increasing frequency.

The Iraqi Resistance also released footage of the drone launch aimed at the targeted site. Just two days prior, they had announced another drone attack on a military target in northern occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been actively targeting military sites and vital installations of the Zionist entity in both the occupied Palestinian territories and the Syrian Golan, as part of their response to Zionist aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.