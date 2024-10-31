Two Palestinians Martyred in Occupation Drone Bombarding of Nour Shams Camp

Two Palestinians were martyred Thursday at dawn in an Israeli occupation drone bombing of Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm city.

An Israeli occupation drone shelled the camp’s square with several missiles, causing the martyrdom of two Palestinians, according to a statement by Wafa News Agency.

The occupation forces also stormed Tulkarm city with a large number of vehicles that bulldozed the area surrounding the entrance to Nour Shams camp and destroyed infrastructure amid firing and throwing toxic gas bombs.

The Israeli occupation forces targeted on Wednesday Hebron city, leaving three injuries.