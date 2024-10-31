19 Martyrs in Israeli Raids on Baalbek

people were martyred and others were injured in raids launched by the Israeli enemy aircraft on Salibi Farm and Bednayel town in Baalbek.

Lebanese News Agency (NNA) quoted Lebanese Ministry of Health as saying in a statement on Thursday, that the Israeli enemy raid on Salibi farm in Baalbek led to the martyrdom of 11 people, including three women, and the injury of three others who were admitted to intensive care.

An Israeli raid on Bednayel town resulted in the martyrdom of eight people, including five women, NNA added.

On Wednesday, the ministry stated that the number of martyrs from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon had risen to 2,822 martyrs and 12,937 wounded.