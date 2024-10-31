The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthit Condemns Israeli “Genocide” in Gaza, Warns of Broader Conflict

In a recent speech, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing the Israeli regime of committing “genocidal crimes” targeting Palestinians, particularly in northern Gaza. Al-Houthi detailed recent massacres, stating that Israeli attacks in the past week have resulted in over 1,400 Palestinian casualties, including 1,200 martyrs in northern Gaza alone, and highlighted that these strikes aim to depopulate the region. He emphasized the tragic incident in Beit Lahia, where an Israeli strike targeted a five-story building, killing women and children.

Al-Houthi also condemned the recent assault on Palestinian prisoners, including prominent Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, asserting that the Israeli regime’s actions indicate a widespread campaign against all Palestinians.

The Ansarullah leader warned of U.S. efforts to incite internal strife in Lebanon and to turn public opinion against Hezbollah, framing this as part of a broader conflict aimed at destabilizing the region.