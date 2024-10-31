Yemeni Forces Strike Israel’s Ashkelon Industrial Zone Amid Escalated Conflict

Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a new wave of military operations, targeting strategic areas connected to the “American-British-Israeli triad.” Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson, reported that drones successfully struck the industrial zone in Ashkelon, an occupied southern city in Palestine, as part of what he described as “retaliatory actions” against Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Ashkelon attack was only one of several coordinated strikes announced by Brigadier General Saree. These included three separate maritime operations targeting vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Notable targets were identified as the ships “SC MONTREAL,” “MAERSK KOWLOON,” and “MOTARO,” all hit with precision strikes using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that the escalation, part of a declared fifth phase, will continue until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and hostilities in Lebanon are halted. In a statement, Saree said the Yemeni stance remains unwavering, standing firmly with Gaza and Lebanon regardless of mounting threats from Israel and its allies.