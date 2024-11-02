Millions of Yemeni people rallies in support of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance

Millions of Yemeni people took to the streets on Friday in al-Sabeen Square, the largest square in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, and over 380 central and peripheral squares across 14 Yemeni provinces, in support of Lebanon and Gaza, Under the slogan “With Gaza and Lebanon… Ready for any US-Zionist escalation.”

A statement was issued during the rallies commended Palestinian resistance operations that have inflicted significant losses on the Zionist enemy for over a year.

The statement condemned the ongoing Zionist crimes, brutality, and genocide against Gaza, now in its 13th month, especially in northern Gaza, extending to the West Bank and Lebanon.

It called upon the Arab and Islamic nations and global supporters to take responsibility in halting U.S.-Israeli aggression.

It celebrated Hezbollah’s painful operations against the Zionist enemy, which thwarted Israel’s aggressive plans against Lebanon with strength and determination.

The statement also praised the escalating, impactful operations by the Islamic resistance in Iraq and the heroic martyrdom operations in occupied Palestine, which have shaken the internal structure of the Zionist enemy. It also commended Yemen’s Armed Forces for their unwavering and blessed operations.

The Yemeni people affirmed their support for the new Secretary-General of Hezbollah and their commitment to standing with the resistance fighters of Hezbollah, the Lebanese people, Palestinian resistance factions, and the Palestinian people in facing the Israeli enemy and the Zionist project in the region until victory.

The statement addressed skeptics relying on peace and international institutions like the U.N. Security Council, asserting that those who have failed to protect UNRWA in Palestine or UNIFIL in Lebanon are even less capable of protecting them or other nations.