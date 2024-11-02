The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Friday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,259 martyrs and 101,827 injured.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against civilians, women, children, and the elderly, killing 55 Palestinians and injuring186 others, Gaza’s Health Ministry revealed in its daily report.

There are still a number of missing people under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, according to the report.