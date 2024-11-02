The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Khamenei: US and ‘Israel’ will receive jaw-breaking response

Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has issued a stark warning to the United States and ‘Israel’, declaring that they will “definitely receive a teeth-breaking response” for their atrocities.

“The enemies, both the US and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front,” he said in a meeting with students on Saturday.

He also referenced the US embassy takeover, saying it was not merely a site for diplomatic and intelligence activity, but rather the headquarters of plotting to destroy the Islamic Revolution.

“We are certainly doing everything necessary to prepare the Iranian nation to stand against arrogance, whether in terms of military readiness, armaments, or political actions, and thank God, our officials are currently engaged in this,” the Leader said.

He emphasized that Iran will not back down from facing the enemy and will not leave any of its movements without a response.

Iranian students took over the embassy in Tehran, also known in Iran as the “Den of Espionage,” less than a year after the Islamic Revolution toppled the US-backed Pahlavi dictatorship in 1979.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, the Iranian nation, particularly the students, commemorate the event by staging rallies across the country, calling on all Muslims and freedom-seeking nations to resist against arrogant powers and not to succumb to their bullying.