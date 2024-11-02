Several Palestinians have been killed as a result of Zionist bombings in northern Gaza, al-Nuseirat.

Israeli occupation bombardment on the Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Strip Friday evening killed several Palestinians and injured others, according to local sources.

The sources said that the occupation fighter jets targeted al-Rafi‘i School, a school-turned-shelter, in Jabalia, killing a number of civilians.

Meanwhile, the occupation artillery shelled north of Nuseirat and a house belonging to the Samman family in Jabalia, resulting in five casualties.

The Israeli occupation has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The occupation has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 43,259 Palestinians and injuring over 101,827 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.