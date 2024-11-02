Hamas Rejects Temporary Ceasefire, Affirms Commitment to Its Four Terms

A senior Hamas leader disclosed on Friday that the movement has received ceasefire proposals from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, offering a temporary truce that does not guarantee the end of the ongoing atrocities.

The leader stated to Al-Aqsa TV that the proposed agreements include a limited ceasefire, a partial prisoner exchange, and an increase in humanitarian aid. However, he emphasized that these proposals fail to meet essential Palestinian needs, as they lack provisions for a permanent cessation of assaults, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, or the return of displaced residents.

The leader highlighted Hamas’s stance, reiterating demands for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the lifting of the blockade, the return of displaced Palestinians, and comprehensive reconstruction efforts to support the needs of civilians.

He stated that the proposed ceasefire terms do not adequately address the security, relief, and rebuilding requirements critical for Palestinians, most of whom have become homeless due to Israel’s brutal attacks.

The Hamas leader mentioned that the movement is open to all ideas and negotiations that can contribute to achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people and to implementing Security Council Resolution 2735, which seeks to promote human rights and establish enduring peace in the region.

According to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations, two primary proposals have been presented. The Egyptian plan offers a 10-day ceasefire, allowing 150 aid trucks per day into Gaza, along with the release of four Israeli prisoners. The proposal also suggests the release of a limited number of Palestinian prisoners but does not outline a permanent cessation of Israeli hostilities or the withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza.