Hezbollah announced that its fighters had targeted the “Glilot” base, in the suburbs of “Tel Aviv”, with a qualitative rocket barrage.

Hezbollah has intensified its qualitative missile attacks deep within the Israeli enemy’s territories targeting more settlements and sites.

In a series of statements issued on Saturday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters had targeted the “Glilot” base, which belongs to the military intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of “Tel Aviv”, with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“As part of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several northern settlements, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Sha’al, Dalton, Bar Yohai (Safsaf) and Yassod HaMa’ala settlements, with a rocket barrage,” the statements affirmed.

They also bombed the “Beria” settlement (north of Safad), with a rocket barrage.

In another statement, Hezbollah confirmed that its fighters had targeted the “Zevulun” base for military industries north of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage.

They further bombed “Krayot”, north of the city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

According to the statements, these operations are in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and as part of the Khaybar series of operations and in response to the aggressions and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy.