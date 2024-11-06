Entesaf Organization Accuses UN Security Council of Bias and Calls for Accountability on Yemen

The Entesaf Organization for Women and Children’s Rights stated that the recent report by the UN Security Council’s team of experts on Yemen exposes what it claims to be the Council’s real agenda—serving the interests of the U.S. and Israel to further war, aggression, and siege in the region.

In a statement released today, the organization condemned what it called a stark contradiction between the UN’s principles of neutrality, objectivity, and humanitarian law, and the Security Council’s apparent actions in Yemen. This, they argued, constitutes a violation of international humanitarian standards, specifically principles of humanity, distinction, and proportionality.

Entesaf further criticized the report’s language, suggesting it may encourage the international community to impose severe sanctions on Yemen, thereby escalating economic pressure on the Yemeni people and potentially laying the groundwork for future aggression. The timing of this report, they noted, coincides with ongoing crimes committed by Israeli forces in Palestine and Lebanon.

The organization warned that such a report could justify and enable further actions by Israel with international approval, potentially leading to devastating humanitarian consequences. Entesaf urged human rights organizations and activists worldwide to reject the report and hold the Security Council and the United Nations accountable for any violence against women and children in Palestine and Lebanon. The organization held both entities responsible for any crimes committed by what it described as the “Zionist enemy alliance.”