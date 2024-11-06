Hamas Sets Conditions for New U.S. Administration’s Stance on Palestinian Rights

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced that its position toward the new U.S. administration will be shaped by its actions and policies concerning the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hamas emphasized: “The incoming American administration must understand that our Palestinian people remain steadfast in resisting the oppressive occupation and will not tolerate any course that undermines their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

Hamas urged the newly elected U.S. President to heed voices within American society that have increasingly condemned the occupation and aggression toward Gaza, highlighting calls for an end to bias and support for Israel. This statement follows Wednesday’s announcement that Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, becoming the 47th President of the United States.