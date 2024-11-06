The anti-ship missiles used by the Yemen Proves Its Ability To Keep The Entire US Navy At Bay

The anti-ship missiles used by the Yemeni Armed Forces have highlighted the vulnerability of expensive aircraft carriers, an American magazine reported.

In its report, The National Interest noted that the Yemeni Armed Forces demonstrated that their missiles, drones, and hypersonics can counter the once-dominant carriers, which now strain budgets and face significant risk.

Regarding this American weapon, which has intimidated the world for decades but has lost its luster against Yemen, the magazine mentioned that the cost of aircraft carriers is exorbitant, and inflicting severe damage on them renders them wasting assets.

The magazine added that while works of technological marvels, America’s aircraft carriers are holdovers from a bygone era. They have become much like the battleships of yore that they replaced after being exposed to Yemen.

After American aircraft carriers fled the Red Sea in the face of Yemeni attacks and hesitated to return, The National Interest declared that American aircraft carriers are obsolete, noting that today large arsenals of long- and medium-range missiles can overwhelm the defenses of aircraft carriers and other warships of the US Navy.

The American magazine acknowledged that the Yemeni Army has proven capable of keeping the entire US Navy at bay with its anti-ship missiles, especially after the US Navy intervened to support the Israeli entity and attempted to lift the economic blockade imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces on the enemy’s ports.

The magazine emphasized that the presence of Yemeni anti-ship missiles was more than enough to deter the majority of the US Navy from intervening in the Red Sea, pointing out that “the terror in the Red Sea lasted far longer than it ordinarily would have.”

On the other side of the coalition against Yemen, British newspapers have urged an escalation of the assault on Yemen. In an article by Colonel Richard Kemp, the former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, The Sun newspaper stated that dealing with what they termed “the Houthis” should now be a higher priority for the West.

The newspaper quoted Colonel Kemp admitting that the joint attacks between the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen have not achieved deterrence, even as Western media previously claimed that the aggressive attacks on Yemen had limited the capabilities of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The British military commander pointed to the effectiveness of the Yemeni Armed Forces in confronting the Israeli enemy and the US-British coalition supporting it, highlighting the Yemeni Army’s use of long-range ballistic missiles and drones.

He noted that early in the aggression, the first-ever war in space broke out when Yemen launched a ballistic missile that surpassed the atmosphere, adding that this “missile was the first example of a conflict in space that we have witnessed in history,” according to his statement.

Yemen, under its revolutionary and military leadership, is engaged in a war against the “trio of evil” — the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel — due to Yemen’s support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, where the population has been subjected to genocide for more than three months.

During this confrontation, the Yemeni Armed Forces have managed to deliver severe blows to the trio of evil by sinking several ships and forcing the aircraft carriers Eisenhower and Roosevelt to flee from the Yemeni operational area. Additionally, the Armed Forces succeeded in reaching the heart of the enemy’s capital with two notable operations: the first using a Yafa-type drone, and the second with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, over a year into the genocidal aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives despite killing at least 43,341 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 102,105 others.