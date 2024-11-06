Lebanese Hezbollah shells Doviv barracks & enemy soldiers at Maroun al-Ras with rocket salvo

Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Tuesday evening that it had shelled the Doviv barracks and enemy soldiers in the town of Maroun al-Ras with a missile salvo.

Hezbollah said in two separate statements: At 05:00 on Tuesday evening, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Doviv barracks with a rocket bullet.

At 08:30 this evening, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Zionist enemy forces on the southeastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras town , hitting their targets accurately.

Hezbollah stressed that these operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinians in Gaza Strip, in support of their valiant , honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people.