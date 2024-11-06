Health Ministry The death toll of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,000

The death toll of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,000 and 13,492 injured.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday that the Israeli raids last Sunday, resulted in 16 deaths and 90 injuries.

Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression since October 2023, but since the end of last September, the occupation army has increased the pace of air and artillery bombardment in an unprecedented manner, and expanded the scope of its targeting to extend to the capital, Beirut, which led to the killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing more than a million people to flee their homes.