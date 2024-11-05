The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launches drone attacks on Zionist enemy targets

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has stepped up attacks against Zionist targets in the occupied territories, with the Iraqi group launching five drone strikes so far on Tuesday in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

The first statement said the drone strike hit a vital target in Haifa Port. The second and third statements mentioned that other drones hit vital targets in the occupied city of Haifa.

The fourth and fifth operations hit vital targets in norther occupied territories, the resistance group said in the statements.

It stressed that the operation “comes in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupation regime against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The resistance group vowed to “continue to strike enemy strongholds with increasing intensity,” according to the statement.