Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues

The Israeli enemy continued on Tuesday its barbaric war on Lebanon, concentrating attacks on South Lebanon and Bekaa. The Lebanese health ministry updated late Monday the toll of the Zionist aggression, recording 3002 martyrs and 13492 injuries, since October 7, 2023.

According to the latest reports, an Israeli drone attack on a residential apartment in Jiyyeh area left one martyr and 15 injuries.

Meanwhile, the seventy-year-old woman, Ghadiya Sweid, was lost after the Israeli occupation forces invaded her border village, Al-Dahira, her family reported.

An Israeli air raid on the outskirts Al-Bazouriyeh left casualties. Three injuries were also reported in an airstrike on Shabriha town in Tyre County.

Media reports indicated that the Zionist artillery targeted Al-Maslakh neighborhood and Wadi Al-Asafir area.

In Bekaa, the Zionist airstrikes left three martyrs in Hourtaala and two others in Talia. Other Israeli air raids targeted Mashghara and the areas between Sohmor and Yohmor and between Yohmor and Zilaya in Western Bekaa.

According to the National News Agency, 37 southern towns were exposed to massive destruction, adding that 40 thousand houses have been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance continued confronting the Israeli war on Lebanon, inflicting more losses upon the enemy troops.

