The United Nations has warned that Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis has now surpassed the devastation of the 2006 Israeli war, with displacement and casualties reaching unprecedented levels. On Saturday ago, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that forced displacement orders by Israeli forces in eastern Baalbek and southern Nabatieh have led to a severe toll on Lebanon’s population, displacing over 1.2 million people.

OCHA detailed extensive damage to critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, compounding challenges for aid organizations. Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, expressed concern on social media, stating, “Even fleeing and providing care for the displaced has become dangerous as the conflict spreads.”

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported a rising death toll of at least 2,968 and over 13,319 wounded, predominantly women and children. The International Organization for Migration also noted that at least 842,648 people have been forced to leave their homes, marking one of the country’s worst displacement crises.

This escalation follows nearly a year of increased Israeli attacks on Lebanon, prompting frequent cross-border exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah. The resistance group has recently intensified its support for Gaza in response to Israel’s ongoing offensive there, which has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties. The UN and international agencies are calling for urgent assistance as Lebanon faces one of its most severe humanitarian crises in recent history.